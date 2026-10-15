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Mobile-health Network Solutions falls 23.29% on Wednesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read
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MNDR 1.12 -23.29% as of 15 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.46
Open
1.42
Day range
1.00 – 1.43
Volume
1m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR), listed on its US exchange, has experienced notable price movements over the past several sessions. The stock closed at USD 1.27 on Thursday, then rose to USD 1.32 on Friday, marking a 3.94% increase. On Monday, the price slipped to USD 1.28, a decline of 3.03% from the previous close. The downward trend continued on Tuesday, with the stock ending the session at USD 1.21, a decrease of 5.47%.

A significant change occurred on the following Wednesday, when shares closed at USD 1.52, up 25.62% on the day. However, this was followed by a sharp drop on Thursday, with the stock closing at USD 0.9001, down 40.78%. The decline continued into Friday, as the price settled at USD 0.85, a further 5.57% decrease. The next Monday saw a substantial rise, with the stock closing at USD 3.04, an increase of 257.65%. On Tuesday, the shares fell back to USD 1.46, a drop of 51.97%.

In the latest session on Wednesday, Mobile-health Network Solutions closed at USD 1.12, down 23.29% from the previous close of USD 1.46. The shares opened at USD 1.42, reached a high of USD 1.43, and touched a low of USD 1 during the session. Trading volume for the day was 1,025,938 shares.

Mobile-health Network Solutions operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. The stock is traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the price movement on Wednesday could be confirmed at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday1.27
Friday1.32+3.94%
Monday1.28-3.03%
Tuesday1.21-5.47%
Wednesday1.52+25.62%
Thursday0.9001-40.78%
Friday0.85-5.57%
Monday3.04+257.65%
Tuesday1.46-51.97%
Wednesday1.12-23.29%
Mobile-health Network Solutions — daily MNDR Delayed
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