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Netcapital falls 24.88% on its US listing in Monday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read
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NCPL 1.63 -24.88% as of 20 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.17
Open
1.82
Day range
1.63 – 1.97
Volume
2.9m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Netcapital (ticker: NCPL) on its US listing has experienced notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, saw the shares close at USD 1.09. On Wednesday, the price increased sharply, closing at USD 1.59, a rise of 45.87% on the day. Thursday’s session saw a reversal, with the shares closing at USD 1.31, down 17.61%. The decline continued into Friday, with a close at USD 1.14, representing a 12.98% decrease.

The following Monday, Netcapital shares rebounded, closing at USD 1.54, up 35.09%. Tuesday’s session saw a decline to USD 1.39, down 9.74%. On Wednesday, the shares closed higher at USD 1.59, a 14.39% increase. Thursday’s session continued the upward trend, closing at USD 1.98, up 24.53%. The week ended with Friday’s close at USD 2.17, a 9.6% gain.

In the most recent session on Monday, 19 October 2026, Netcapital shares closed at USD 1.63, down 24.88% from the previous close of USD 2.17. The shares opened at USD 1.82, reached a high of USD 1.97, and touched a low of USD 1.625 during the session.

Trading volume on Monday was 2,926,789 shares. Netcapital operates in the Financials sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Monday could be established at the time of this report.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday1.09
Wednesday1.59+45.87%
Thursday1.31-17.61%
Friday1.14-12.98%
Monday1.54+35.09%
Tuesday1.39-9.74%
Wednesday1.59+14.39%
Thursday1.98+24.53%
Friday2.17+9.6%
Monday1.63-24.88%
Netcapital — daily NCPL Delayed
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