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GMEX Robotics Corporation rises 22.22% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read
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GMEX 2.09 +22.22% as of 14 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.71
Open
1.60
Day range
1.55 – 2.26
Volume
1.2m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

GMEX Robotics Corporation (GMEX), trading on its US listing, has experienced notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 2.76. The following day, Thursday, the stock closed at USD 2.56, marking a daily decline of 7.25%. On Friday, the closing price was USD 2.45, down 4.3% from the previous session.

The downward trend continued into Monday, with GMEX closing at USD 2.31, a decrease of 5.71% on the day. However, Tuesday brought a reversal, as the shares closed at USD 2.64, up 14.29%. The next Wednesday session saw a modest increase, with the stock closing at USD 2.66, a rise of 0.76%. This was followed by a sharp drop on Thursday, when the shares closed at USD 1.94, down 27.07%. On Friday, the stock closed at USD 1.74, a further decline of 10.31%. Monday’s session saw a smaller decrease, with the shares closing at USD 1.71, down 1.72%.

On Tuesday, 13 October 2026, GMEX shares closed at USD 2.09, representing a 22.22% increase from the previous close of USD 1.71. The session opened at USD 1.60, reached a high of USD 2.26, and touched a low of USD 1.55. Trading volume for the day was 1,189,686 shares.

GMEX Robotics Corporation operates in the robotics sector and is listed in the United States. The company is not currently included in any major indices, and no sector classification was provided.

We could not verify a reason for the share price movement in Tuesday’s session.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday2.76
Thursday2.56-7.25%
Friday2.45-4.3%
Monday2.31-5.71%
Tuesday2.64+14.29%
Wednesday2.66+0.76%
Thursday1.94-27.07%
Friday1.74-10.31%
Monday1.71-1.72%
Tuesday2.09+22.22%
GMEX ROBOTICS CORPORATION — daily GMEX Delayed
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