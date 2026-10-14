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LQR House shares rise 22.58% on Tuesday to close at USD 1.90

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read
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YHC 1.90 +22.58% as of 14 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.55
Open
1.60
Day range
1.55 – 2.03
Volume
677.2k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

LQR House (ticker: YHC), listed on its US exchange, has seen notable movement in its share price over the past several sessions. Starting from the earliest session shown, the shares closed at USD 1.31 on Tuesday. The following Thursday, the closing price slipped to USD 1.28, a decrease of 2.29% on the day. The price remained unchanged at USD 1.28 on Friday. On Monday, the shares closed at USD 1.26, down 1.56% from the previous session. The next Tuesday saw a slight increase, with the shares closing at USD 1.27, up 0.79%. Wednesday’s session ended at USD 1.26, a decrease of 0.79%. The price held steady at USD 1.26 on Thursday. On Friday, the shares closed higher at USD 1.40, marking an 11.11% gain. The following Monday, the closing price rose to USD 1.55, up 10.71% on the day.

On Tuesday, LQR House shares closed at USD 1.90, representing a 22.58% increase from the previous session’s close of USD 1.55. During the session, the shares opened at USD 1.60, reached a high of USD 2.03, and touched a low of USD 1.55.

Trading volume for Tuesday’s session was 677,150 shares. LQR House operates in the Communication Services sector and is traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be established at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday1.31
Thursday1.28-2.29%
Friday1.28+0%
Monday1.26-1.56%
Tuesday1.27+0.79%
Wednesday1.26-0.79%
Thursday1.26+0%
Friday1.4+11.11%
Monday1.55+10.71%
Tuesday1.9+22.58%
LQR House — daily YHC Delayed
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