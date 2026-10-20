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Picard Medical rises 21.18% on Monday to close at USD 15.45

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read
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PMI 15.45 +21.18% as of 20 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
12.75
Open
13.59
Day range
12.32 – 15.59
Volume
741.3k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Picard Medical (PMI), listed on its US exchange in the Health Care sector, has experienced significant price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, saw the shares close at USD 8.74. On Wednesday, the price increased to USD 9.37, a rise of 7.21% on the day. Thursday brought a further gain, with the shares closing at USD 9.68, up 3.31%. However, Friday saw a slight decline, with the shares ending at USD 9.48, down 2.07%.

The following Monday, Picard Medical closed at USD 11.34, marking a 19.62% increase. On Tuesday, the shares surged to USD 15.33, a 35.19% gain. This was followed by a sharp drop on Wednesday, with the shares closing at USD 12.68, down 17.29%. Thursday saw a further decline to USD 10, a decrease of 21.14%. On Friday, the shares rebounded, closing at USD 12.75, up 27.5%.

In the latest session on Monday, Picard Medical opened at USD 13.59 and traded between a low of USD 12.32 and a high of USD 15.5933. The shares closed at USD 15.45, representing a 21.18% increase from the previous close. Trading volume for the session was 741,258 shares.

Picard Medical is a company in the Health Care sector and is traded under the ticker PMI on its US listing. The shares are quoted in US dollars. The recent sessions have shown considerable volatility in the share price.

We could not verify a reason for the price movement in the latest session.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday8.74
Wednesday9.37+7.21%
Thursday9.68+3.31%
Friday9.48-2.07%
Monday11.34+19.62%
Tuesday15.33+35.19%
Wednesday12.68-17.29%
Thursday10-21.14%
Friday12.75+27.5%
Monday15.45+21.18%
Picard Medical — daily PMI Delayed
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