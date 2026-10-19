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Jaguar Health falls 23% on Friday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read
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JAGX 3.53 -23.09% as of 19 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.59
Open
3.32
Day range
3.25 – 4.20
Volume
888k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Jaguar Health, trading on its US listing under the ticker JAGX, saw notable price changes over the past two weeks. The stock began the period on Monday with a close of USD 4.73. On Tuesday, it rose sharply to close at USD 5.62, marking an 18.82% increase for the day. Wednesday saw a reversal, with the share price closing at USD 5, down 11.03%. The downward trend continued on Thursday, as the stock ended the session at USD 4.53, a decrease of 9.4%. On Friday, Jaguar Health closed at USD 4.79, gaining 5.74% for the day.

The following Monday, the stock closed at USD 4.64, down 3.13%. Tuesday brought a further decline, with the price closing at USD 4.16, a drop of 10.34%. On Wednesday, the shares edged up slightly to USD 4.18, a 0.48% increase. Thursday saw a recovery, with the stock closing at USD 4.59, up 9.81%.

On Friday, Jaguar Health shares closed at USD 3.53, a fall of 23.09% from the previous session. The stock opened the day at USD 3.32, reached a high of USD 4.2, and touched a low of USD 3.25 during the session. Trading volume for the day was 887,989 shares.

Jaguar Health operates in the Health Care sector and is not currently included in any major indices. The company’s shares are listed in US dollars on its US exchange.

No verified reason for the price movement on Friday could be established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday4.73
Tuesday5.62+18.82%
Wednesday5-11.03%
Thursday4.53-9.4%
Friday4.79+5.74%
Monday4.64-3.13%
Tuesday4.16-10.34%
Wednesday4.18+0.48%
Thursday4.59+9.81%
Friday3.53-23.09%
Jaguar Health — daily JAGX Delayed
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