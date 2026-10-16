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Picard Medical falls 21.14% on Thursday to close at USD 10

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read
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PMI 10.00 -21.14% as of 16 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
12.68
Open
13.67
Day range
10.00 – 18.23
Volume
1.5m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Picard Medical (PMI), listed on its US exchange in the Health Care sector, has experienced notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Friday, saw the shares close at USD 5.78. On the following Monday, the price increased to USD 6.93, a daily rise of 19.9%. Tuesday’s session closed at USD 8.74, up 26.12% on the day. The upward trend continued on Wednesday, with a close at USD 9.37, a 7.21% increase. Thursday’s close was USD 9.68, up 3.31%, before a slight decline on Friday to USD 9.48, down 2.07%.

Momentum resumed on the next Monday, as Picard Medical closed at USD 11.34, a 19.62% gain. Tuesday’s session saw a further rise to USD 15.33, up 35.19%. On Wednesday, the shares fell to USD 12.68, a decrease of 17.29%.

On Thursday, 15 October 2026, Picard Medical closed at USD 10, down 21.14% from the previous close of USD 12.68. The shares opened at USD 13.67, reached a high of USD 18.23, and touched a low of USD 10 during the session.

Trading volume on Thursday was 1,487,634 shares. Picard Medical is part of the Health Care sector and is not included in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be confirmed at the time of this report.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday5.78
Monday6.93+19.9%
Tuesday8.74+26.12%
Wednesday9.37+7.21%
Thursday9.68+3.31%
Friday9.48-2.07%
Monday11.34+19.62%
Tuesday15.33+35.19%
Wednesday12.68-17.29%
Thursday10-21.14%
Picard Medical — daily PMI Delayed
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