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Crowdgather falls 23.93% on Friday to close at USD 8.36

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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CRWG 8.36 -23.93% as of 19 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
10.99
Open
9.59
Day range
7.90 – 9.76
Volume
13.6m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Crowdgather (CRWG), listed in the Communication Services sector on its US exchange, experienced significant price changes over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Monday, saw the shares close at USD 18.29. On Tuesday, the price increased to USD 20.06, marking a 9.68% rise on the day. However, this was followed by a decline on Wednesday, with the shares closing at USD 18.64, down 7.08%. Thursday's session brought a further decrease to USD 15.75, a drop of 15.5%. On Friday, the price edged up slightly, closing at USD 15.93, a 1.14% gain.

The following Monday, Crowdgather closed at USD 15.22, down 4.46% from the previous session. Tuesday saw another decrease, with the shares ending at USD 14.28, a 6.18% fall. On Wednesday, the price dropped sharply to USD 9.86, a decline of 30.95%. Thursday brought a partial recovery, with the shares closing at USD 10.99, up 11.46% on the day.

On Friday, Crowdgather shares closed at USD 8.36, representing a 23.93% decrease from the previous close. During the session, the shares opened at USD 9.59, reached a high of USD 9.76, and fell to a low of USD 7.9 before settling at the closing price. The trading volume for the day was 13,554,424 shares.

Crowdgather operates in the Communication Services sector and is not currently included in any major indices. The recent sessions have shown considerable volatility, with several large daily percentage changes both up and down.

No verified reason for the price movement could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday18.29
Tuesday20.06+9.68%
Wednesday18.64-7.08%
Thursday15.75-15.5%
Friday15.93+1.14%
Monday15.22-4.46%
Tuesday14.28-6.18%
Wednesday9.86-30.95%
Thursday10.99+11.46%
Friday8.36-23.93%
Crowdgather — daily CRWG Delayed
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