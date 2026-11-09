GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Vivid Seats falls 23.72% on Friday to close at USD 2.09

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
SEAT 2.09 -23.72% as of 9 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.74
Open
2.72
Day range
2.04 – 2.83
Volume
308.7k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Vivid Seats, listed on its US exchange under the ticker SEAT, saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Monday, saw the shares close at USD 2.34. The following day, Tuesday, the price declined to USD 2.18, a drop of 6.84% on the day. On Wednesday, the shares recovered, closing at USD 2.33, up 6.88%. Thursday brought a modest gain, with the price ending at USD 2.35, up 0.86%. The week ended with a slight decrease on Friday, closing at USD 2.31, down 1.7%.

The next Monday session saw a significant increase, with Vivid Seats closing at USD 2.65, a rise of 14.72%. This upward trend continued on Tuesday, with the shares closing at USD 2.75, up 3.77%. Wednesday's session closed at USD 2.85, a further gain of 3.64%. On Thursday, the price declined to USD 2.74, down 3.86%.

On Friday, Vivid Seats shares fell sharply, closing at USD 2.09. This represented a 23.72% decrease from the previous close of USD 2.74. During the session, the shares opened at USD 2.72, reached a high of USD 2.83, and touched a low of USD 2.04.

Trading volume on Friday was 308,700 shares. Vivid Seats operates in the Communication Services sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the price movement on Friday could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday2.34
Tuesday2.18-6.84%
Wednesday2.33+6.88%
Thursday2.35+0.86%
Friday2.31-1.7%
Monday2.65+14.72%
Tuesday2.75+3.77%
Wednesday2.85+3.64%
Thursday2.74-3.86%
Friday2.09-23.72%
Vivid Seats — daily SEAT Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday

Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday

Image for NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing

NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing

Image for Anika Therapeutics falls 24.7% on Friday in US trading

Anika Therapeutics falls 24.7% on Friday in US trading

Image for Bitcoin Cash falls 5.42% over 24-hour window to 8 November 2026

Bitcoin Cash falls 5.42% over 24-hour window to 8 November 2026

Image for Methode Electronics falls 23.44% on Thursday on its US listing

Methode Electronics falls 23.44% on Thursday on its US listing

Image for Modular Medical falls 23.35% on Thursday to close at USD 1.28

Modular Medical falls 23.35% on Thursday to close at USD 1.28

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Regis US shares fall 24.43% on Thursday after recent gains
Regis US shares fall 24.43% on Thursday after recent gains
Image for Stem shares fall 24.31% on Thursday on its US listing
Stem shares fall 24.31% on Thursday on its US listing
Image for Braiin Limited Common Stock rises 22.8% on its US listing
Braiin Limited Common Stock rises 22.8% on its US listing
Image for BRC falls 22.89% on its US listing in Tuesday trading
BRC falls 22.89% on its US listing in Tuesday trading
Image for Pelthos Therapeutics rises 22.55% on Monday after recent volatility
Pelthos Therapeutics rises 22.55% on Monday after recent volatility
Image for XChange TEC.INC falls 23.1% on its US listing in Monday trading
XChange TEC.INC falls 23.1% on its US listing in Monday trading
Image for Huachen AI Parking Management Technology falls 22.63% on Friday
Huachen AI Parking Management Technology falls 22.63% on Friday
Image for POMDOCTOR LIMITED shares fall 22.61% on its US listing
POMDOCTOR LIMITED shares fall 22.61% on its US listing
Image for Heidmar Maritime Holdings falls 23.6% on Friday in US trading
Heidmar Maritime Holdings falls 23.6% on Friday in US trading
Image for Rimini Street shares rise 24.31% on Friday on its US listing
Rimini Street shares rise 24.31% on Friday on its US listing
Image for America's CAR-MART rises 22.25% on Thursday to close at 1.06 USD
America's CAR-MART rises 22.25% on Thursday to close at 1.06 USD
Image for Marwynn Holdings rises 24.82% on Thursday in US trading
Marwynn Holdings rises 24.82% on Thursday in US trading
View All Markets Posts