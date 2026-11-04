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BRC falls 22.89% on its US listing in Tuesday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read
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BRCC 9.77 -22.89% as of 4 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
12.67
Open
9.75
Day range
8.03 – 9.91
Volume
339.2k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

BRC (ticker: BRCC) is listed on its US exchange and operates in the Consumer Staples sector. Over the past several sessions, the share price has shown a range of movements. On Wednesday, the earliest session shown, BRC closed at USD 10.56. The following day, Thursday, the price rose to USD 11.11, a gain of 5.21% on the day. Friday saw a further increase, with the shares closing at USD 11.3, up 1.71% from the previous session.

The upward trend continued into Monday, when BRC closed at USD 11.65, a rise of 3.1%. On Tuesday, the shares ended the session at USD 11.6, a slight decrease of 0.43%. The next Wednesday, BRC closed at USD 12.15, up 4.74%. Thursday’s session saw the price reach USD 12.99, a gain of 6.91%. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 12.6, down 3% on the day. The following Monday, BRC closed at USD 12.67, a modest increase of 0.56%.

In the most recent session on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, BRC shares closed at USD 9.77. This represented a decrease of 22.89% compared to the previous close of USD 12.67. The shares opened at USD 9.75, reached a high of USD 9.91, and touched a low of USD 8.03 during the session.

Trading volume for Tuesday’s session was 339,222 shares. BRC is classified within the Consumer Staples sector and is not currently listed in any major indices.

No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday10.56
Thursday11.11+5.21%
Friday11.3+1.71%
Monday11.65+3.1%
Tuesday11.6-0.43%
Wednesday12.15+4.74%
Thursday12.99+6.91%
Friday12.6-3%
Monday12.67+0.56%
Tuesday9.77-22.89%
BRC — daily BRCC Delayed
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