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Modular Medical falls 23.35% on Thursday to close at USD 1.28

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read
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MODD 1.28 -23.35% as of 6 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.67
Open
1.70
Day range
1.20 – 1.70
Volume
151.8k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Modular Medical (ticker: MODD) on its US listing saw notable price changes over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Friday, closed at USD 1.75. The following Monday, shares declined to USD 1.65, a decrease of 5.71% on the day. Tuesday’s session ended unchanged at USD 1.65. On Wednesday, the price rose to USD 1.91, up 15.76%. Thursday saw a drop to USD 1.72, down 9.95%, and Friday closed flat at USD 1.72. The next Monday, the shares closed at USD 1.80, a 4.65% increase. Tuesday’s session ended at USD 1.77, down 1.67%. On the following Wednesday, the price declined further to USD 1.67, a decrease of 5.65%.

On Thursday, 5 November 2026, Modular Medical closed at USD 1.28, representing a 23.35% fall from the previous close of USD 1.67. The session opened at USD 1.70, reached a high of USD 1.70, and a low of USD 1.20. The closing price was near the session low. Trading volume for the day was 151,815 shares.

Modular Medical is not listed as part of any major index and is classified under the sector 'N/A'. The shares are denominated in US dollars. The company’s ticker is MODD.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be confirmed at the time of publication. The report does not speculate on causes or provide any investment advice.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday1.75
Monday1.65-5.71%
Tuesday1.65+0%
Wednesday1.91+15.76%
Thursday1.72-9.95%
Friday1.72+0%
Monday1.8+4.65%
Tuesday1.77-1.67%
Wednesday1.67-5.65%
Thursday1.28-23.35%
Modular Medical — daily MODD Delayed
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