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NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read
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NEOV 2.61 +23.70% as of 9 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.11
Open
2.15
Day range
2.13 – 2.61
Volume
1.1m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

NeoVolta (NEOV), listed on its US exchange and part of the Industrials sector, experienced notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Monday, saw the shares close at USD 2.14. On Tuesday, the price slipped to USD 2.11, a decrease of 1.4% on the day. Wednesday brought a recovery, with the shares closing at USD 2.30, up 9% from the previous session. The price remained unchanged on Thursday, closing again at USD 2.30.

The following Friday, NeoVolta closed at USD 2.16, marking a decline of 6.09%. The start of the next week saw further weakness, with Monday’s close at USD 1.97, down 8.8%. Tuesday reversed some of these losses, as the shares finished at USD 2.08, a gain of 5.58%. On Wednesday, the price increased again, closing at USD 2.28, up 9.62%. Thursday saw another drop, with the shares ending the session at USD 2.11, a decrease of 7.46%.

On Friday, NeoVolta shares opened at USD 2.15. The price ranged between a low of USD 2.13 and a high of USD 2.61 during the session. The shares closed at the session high of USD 2.61, representing a 23.7% increase from the previous close.

Trading volume on Friday reached 1,085,205 shares. This level of activity was notable compared to previous sessions, though no comparative figures are provided here. NeoVolta operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently listed in any major indices.

We could not verify a reason for the share price movement on Friday.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday2.14
Tuesday2.11-1.4%
Wednesday2.3+9%
Thursday2.3+0%
Friday2.16-6.09%
Monday1.97-8.8%
Tuesday2.08+5.58%
Wednesday2.28+9.62%
Thursday2.11-7.46%
Friday2.61+23.7%
NeoVolta — daily NEOV Delayed
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