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America's CAR-MART rises 22.25% on Thursday to close at 1.06 USD

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read
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CRMT 1.06 +22.25% as of 30 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
0.87
Open
0.89
Day range
0.88 – 1.16
Volume
1.3m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

America's CAR-MART, listed on its US exchange under the ticker CRMT, has shown notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session provided, on Friday, saw the shares close at 1.04 USD. The following Monday, the price increased to 1.07 USD, a rise of 2.88% on the day. On Tuesday, the shares declined sharply, closing at 0.79 USD, down 26.17%. The downward trend continued on Wednesday, with a close at 0.6597 USD, a further decrease of 16.49%.

Thursday saw a significant rebound, with the shares closing at 0.9464 USD, up 43.46% from the previous day. However, this was followed by another decline on Friday, as the price fell to 0.7968 USD, a decrease of 15.81%. The next Monday, the shares closed at 0.78 USD, down 2.11%. On Tuesday, there was a slight recovery to 0.801 USD, up 2.69%. Wednesday's session saw a further increase to 0.8671 USD, an 8.25% gain on the day.

On Thursday, 29 October 2026, America's CAR-MART shares closed at 1.06 USD, marking a 22.25% increase from the previous close of 0.8671 USD. The session opened at 0.89 USD, reached a high of 1.16 USD, and a low of 0.8776 USD. Trading volume for the day was 1,320,329 shares.

America's CAR-MART operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The shares are not currently included in any major indices, according to available information.

No verified reason for the price movement on Thursday could be found at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday1.04
Monday1.07+2.88%
Tuesday0.79-26.17%
Wednesday0.6597-16.49%
Thursday0.9464+43.46%
Friday0.7968-15.81%
Monday0.78-2.11%
Tuesday0.801+2.69%
Wednesday0.8671+8.25%
Thursday1.06+22.25%
America's CAR-MART — daily CRMT Delayed
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