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Anika Therapeutics falls 24.7% on Friday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read
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ANIK 14.55 -24.73% as of 9 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
19.33
Open
17.87
Day range
13.90 – 17.88
Volume
294.1k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Anika Therapeutics, listed in the United States under the ticker ANIK, saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The stock began the period on Monday with a close at USD 21.27. On Tuesday, it edged up to USD 21.35, a daily increase of 0.38%. Wednesday brought a further rise, with the shares closing at USD 21.55, up 0.94% from the previous day. The upward trend continued on Thursday, as the stock finished at USD 21.79, a gain of 1.11%.

On Friday, the shares closed lower at USD 20.95, a decline of 3.85% compared to the previous session. The following Monday saw a sharper drop, with the stock ending at USD 19.41, down 7.35%. Tuesday’s session was relatively stable, with a close at USD 19.45, a modest increase of 0.21%. On Wednesday, the price rebounded to USD 20.4, a rise of 4.88%. However, Thursday saw another decrease, as the shares closed at USD 19.33, down 5.25%.

The most recent session, Friday 6 November 2026, saw a significant move. Anika Therapeutics opened at USD 17.87 and reached a high of USD 17.88. The session low was USD 13.90. The shares closed at USD 14.55, representing a 24.73% decrease from the previous close. Trading volume for the day was 294,128 shares.

Anika Therapeutics operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Friday could be established from the information reviewed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday21.27
Tuesday21.35+0.38%
Wednesday21.55+0.94%
Thursday21.79+1.11%
Friday20.95-3.85%
Monday19.41-7.35%
Tuesday19.45+0.21%
Wednesday20.4+4.88%
Thursday19.33-5.25%
Friday14.55-24.73%
Anika Therapeutics — daily ANIK Delayed
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