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Methode Electronics falls 23.44% on Thursday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read
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MEI 10.16 -23.44% as of 6 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
13.27
Open
12.54
Day range
10.11 – 12.92
Volume
1.2m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Methode Electronics, trading under the ticker MEI on its US listing, saw notable price movements over the past several sessions. The stock closed at USD 12.12 on Friday, marking the earliest session in the period reviewed. On Monday, shares ended the day at USD 12.32, a daily rise of 1.65%. The upward trend continued into Tuesday, with the stock closing at USD 13.82, up 12.18% on the day. Wednesday saw further gains, as Methode Electronics finished at USD 14.9, an increase of 7.81%. Thursday’s session closed at USD 15.43, up 3.56% from the previous day.

The following Friday, the stock reversed course, closing at USD 14.72, a decline of 4.6%. On Monday, Methode Electronics recovered slightly to close at USD 15.16, up 2.99%. Tuesday’s session saw a marginal decrease, with the stock ending at USD 15.03, down 0.86%. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 13.27, a drop of 11.71%.

On Thursday, 5 November 2026, Methode Electronics shares closed at USD 10.16, representing a decrease of 23.44% from the previous session’s close of USD 13.27. The stock opened at USD 12.54, reached a high of USD 12.92, and touched a low of USD 10.11 during the session.

Trading volume on Thursday was 1,189,661 shares. Methode Electronics operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices according to available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be established at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday12.12
Monday12.32+1.65%
Tuesday13.82+12.18%
Wednesday14.9+7.81%
Thursday15.43+3.56%
Friday14.72-4.6%
Monday15.16+2.99%
Tuesday15.03-0.86%
Wednesday13.27-11.71%
Thursday10.16-23.44%
Methode Electronics — daily MEI Delayed
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