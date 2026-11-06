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Stem shares fall 24.31% on Thursday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read
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STEM 2.18 -24.31% as of 6 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.88
Open
2.92
Day range
2.17 – 3.00
Volume
502.1k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Stem (STEM), listed on its US exchange and part of the Industrials sector, experienced notable price movements over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Friday, saw the shares close at USD 3.01. This price was maintained on Monday, with no change from the previous close. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 2.84, representing a decline of 5.65% on the day. The downward trend continued on Wednesday, with a close of USD 2.56, down 9.86% from the previous session. Thursday’s session ended at USD 2.39, a further decrease of 6.64%. The following Friday, the shares closed at USD 2.22, falling 7.11% on the day. The next Monday brought a slight recovery, with a close of USD 2.25, up 1.35%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 2.37, an increase of 5.33%. Wednesday saw a significant rise, with the shares closing at USD 2.88, up 21.52% on the day.

In the latest session on Thursday, 5 November 2026, Stem opened at USD 2.92. The shares reached a high of USD 3.00 and a low of USD 2.17 during the session, before closing at USD 2.18. This represented a decline of 24.31% from the previous close of USD 2.88. Trading volume for the session was 502,091 shares.

Stem is a company in the Industrials sector, and its shares are traded in US dollars on its US listing. The company is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be determined.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday3.01
Monday3.01+0%
Tuesday2.84-5.65%
Wednesday2.56-9.86%
Thursday2.39-6.64%
Friday2.22-7.11%
Monday2.25+1.35%
Tuesday2.37+5.33%
Wednesday2.88+21.52%
Thursday2.18-24.31%
Stem — daily STEM Delayed
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