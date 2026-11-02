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Rimini Street shares rise 24.31% on Friday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read
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RMNI 4.96 +24.31% as of 2 Nov 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.99
Open
4.74
Day range
4.63 – 5.25
Volume
1.5m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Rimini Street (RMNI), listed on its US exchange and part of the Information Technology sector, saw notable movement in its share price over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Monday, saw the shares close at USD 4.05. On Tuesday, the price edged up to USD 4.07, a daily increase of 0.49%. Wednesday brought a further rise, with the shares closing at USD 4.13, up 1.47% on the day. However, Thursday saw a slight decline to USD 4.09, down 0.97%. The week ended with a Friday close at USD 4.01, a decrease of 1.96%.

The following Monday, Rimini Street closed at USD 4.04, up 0.75%. Tuesday saw a small dip to USD 4.01, down 0.74%. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 4.03, a 0.5% increase. Thursday’s session ended with a close at USD 3.99, down 0.99%.

On Friday, 30 October 2026, Rimini Street shares closed at USD 4.96, marking a 24.31% increase from the previous close of USD 3.99. The shares opened at USD 4.74, reached a high of USD 5.25, and a low of USD 4.63 during the session. Trading volume for the day was 1,488,981 shares.

Rimini Street is not included in any major indices. The company operates in the Information Technology sector and is listed in the United States. The share price movement on Friday was significant compared to previous sessions.

We could not verify a reason for the move in Rimini Street shares on Friday.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday4.05
Tuesday4.07+0.49%
Wednesday4.13+1.47%
Thursday4.09-0.97%
Friday4.01-1.96%
Monday4.04+0.75%
Tuesday4.01-0.74%
Wednesday4.03+0.5%
Thursday3.99-0.99%
Friday4.96+24.31%
Rimini Street — daily RMNI Delayed
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