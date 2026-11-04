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Braiin Limited Common Stock rises 22.8% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read
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BRAI 3.07 +22.80% as of 4 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.50
Open
2.96
Day range
2.67 – 3.29
Volume
7.9m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Braiin Limited Common Stock (ticker: BRAI) on its US listing has experienced notable price changes over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the stock close at USD 4.11. On Thursday, the closing price moved down to USD 3.87, a decrease of 5.84% on the day. The following Friday, the stock closed at USD 3.55, representing a further daily decline of 8.27%.

On Monday, the stock closed at USD 2.12, a drop of 40.28% from the previous session. The next session, Tuesday, saw a significant rise, with the stock closing at USD 3.31, up 56.13% on the day. Wednesday’s session closed at USD 3.6, an increase of 8.76%. Thursday then saw a decrease, with the stock closing at USD 3.06, down 15%. On Friday, the closing price was USD 2.45, a fall of 19.93%. The following Monday, the stock closed at USD 2.5, up 2.04%.

In the latest session on Tuesday, Braiin Limited Common Stock closed at USD 3.07, up 22.8% from the previous close of USD 2.5. The session opened at USD 2.96, reached a high of USD 3.29, and a low of USD 2.67. Trading volume for the day was 7,895,822 shares.

Braiin Limited Common Stock is listed on its US exchange and trades in US dollars. The company’s sector was not specified, and it is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday4.11
Thursday3.87-5.84%
Friday3.55-8.27%
Monday2.12-40.28%
Tuesday3.31+56.13%
Wednesday3.6+8.76%
Thursday3.06-15%
Friday2.45-19.93%
Monday2.5+2.04%
Tuesday3.07+22.8%
Braiin Limited Common Stock — daily BRAI Delayed
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