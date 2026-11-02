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POMDOCTOR LIMITED shares fall 22.61% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read
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POM 1.54 -22.61% as of 2 Nov 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.99
Open
1.72
Day range
1.30 – 1.82
Volume
717.2k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

POMDOCTOR LIMITED American Depositary Shares, trading under the ticker POM on its US listing, saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Monday, closed at USD 0.5314. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 0.6648, marking a 25.1% increase on the day. Wednesday brought a sharp rise, with the closing price at USD 3.01, up 352.77% from the previous session. The following Thursday, the shares closed at USD 2.03, a decline of 32.56% on the day. On Friday, the closing price was USD 1.17, down 42.36% from Thursday.

The next Monday session saw the shares close at USD 1.13, a decrease of 3.42%. On Tuesday, the price rose to USD 1.39, an increase of 23.01%. Wednesday’s session closed at USD 1.8, up 29.5%. Thursday followed with a close at USD 1.99, a gain of 10.56% on the day.

On Friday, POMDOCTOR LIMITED American Depositary Shares closed at USD 1.54, representing a decline of 22.61% compared to the previous close. The session opened at USD 1.72, reached a high of USD 1.82, and touched a low of USD 1.3. Trading volume for the day was 717,200 shares.

POMDOCTOR LIMITED operates in the Health Care sector. The shares are not currently included in any major indices. No verified reason for the price movement on Friday could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday0.5314
Tuesday0.6648+25.1%
Wednesday3.01+352.77%
Thursday2.03-32.56%
Friday1.17-42.36%
Monday1.13-3.42%
Tuesday1.39+23.01%
Wednesday1.8+29.5%
Thursday1.99+10.56%
Friday1.54-22.61%
POMDOCTOR LIMITED American Depositary Shares — daily POM Delayed
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