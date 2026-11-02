GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology falls 22.63% on Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
HCAI 2.53 -22.63% as of 2 Nov 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.27
Open
3.31
Day range
2.48 – 3.62
Volume
142.5k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:00 UTC. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co was last quoted at 2.34 USD, down 7.51% against the 2.53 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co (ticker: HCAI) on its US listing has experienced significant price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Monday, saw the shares close at USD 0.2116. On Tuesday, the price rose to USD 0.249, marking a 17.67% increase for the day. Wednesday’s session closed at USD 0.2255, down 9.44% from the previous day. The decline continued on Thursday, with the shares ending at USD 0.161, a drop of 28.6%.

A substantial move occurred on the following Friday, when the shares closed at USD 3.48, up 2061.49% on the day. The next Monday session saw a further rise, closing at USD 3.69, a 6.03% gain. On Tuesday, the shares fell to USD 3.4, down 7.86%. Wednesday’s close was USD 3.35, a decrease of 1.47%, and Thursday’s session ended at USD 3.27, down 2.39%.

On Friday, 30 October 2026, Huachen AI Parking Management Technology shares closed at USD 2.53, a decrease of 22.63% from the previous close of USD 3.27. The session opened at USD 3.31, reached a high of USD 3.62, and a low of USD 2.48.

Trading volume on Friday was 142,542 shares. The company operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the price movement could be confirmed at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday0.2116
Tuesday0.249+17.67%
Wednesday0.2255-9.44%
Thursday0.161-28.6%
Friday3.48+2061.49%
Monday3.69+6.03%
Tuesday3.4-7.86%
Wednesday3.35-1.47%
Thursday3.27-2.39%
Friday2.53-22.63%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened2.98+0.00%
21:25 UTC window low2.34-21.48%
22:00 UTC latest2.34-21.48%
Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co — daily HCAI Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for POMDOCTOR LIMITED shares fall 22.61% on its US listing

POMDOCTOR LIMITED shares fall 22.61% on its US listing

Image for Heidmar Maritime Holdings falls 23.6% on Friday in US trading

Heidmar Maritime Holdings falls 23.6% on Friday in US trading

Image for Rimini Street shares rise 24.31% on Friday on its US listing

Rimini Street shares rise 24.31% on Friday on its US listing

Image for America's CAR-MART rises 22.25% on Thursday to close at 1.06 USD

America's CAR-MART rises 22.25% on Thursday to close at 1.06 USD

Image for Marwynn Holdings rises 24.82% on Thursday in US trading

Marwynn Holdings rises 24.82% on Thursday in US trading

Image for Sprouts Farmers Market drops to 48 after earnings call and CEO comments

Sprouts Farmers Market drops to 48 after earnings call and CEO comments

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for TOYO Co. US shares rise 23% to close at USD 4.70 on Thursday
TOYO Co. US shares rise 23% to close at USD 4.70 on Thursday
Image for Inhibrx Biosciences drops 23.38% on Wednesday in US trading
Inhibrx Biosciences drops 23.38% on Wednesday in US trading
Image for High-Trend International Group drops 24.18% on US listing
High-Trend International Group drops 24.18% on US listing
Image for POMDOCTOR LIMITED ADS rises 23% on Tuesday on its US listing
POMDOCTOR LIMITED ADS rises 23% on Tuesday on its US listing
Image for Deep Fission, Inc. shares rise 24.54% on Tuesday in US trading
Deep Fission, Inc. shares rise 24.54% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for Enovix shares rise 25 percent on Tuesday to close at USD 3.35
Enovix shares rise 25 percent on Tuesday to close at USD 3.35
Image for Marlin Business Services jumps 24.6% on Tuesday in US trading
Marlin Business Services jumps 24.6% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for Banco Bradesco S/A ADR drops 24.8% as post-election uncertainty weighs
Banco Bradesco S/A ADR drops 24.8% as post-election uncertainty weighs
Image for Perspective Therapeutics drops 24.84% on its US listing
Perspective Therapeutics drops 24.84% on its US listing
Image for BIO-Key International rises 23.72% on Friday on its US listing
BIO-Key International rises 23.72% on Friday on its US listing
Image for LKQ falls sharply to 17.42 on Friday after sector underperforms
LKQ falls sharply to 17.42 on Friday after sector underperforms
Image for Springview Holdings falls 22.44% on Friday in US trading
Springview Holdings falls 22.44% on Friday in US trading
View All Markets Posts