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Bitcoin Cash falls 5.42% over 24-hour window to 8 November 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 8, 2026

2 min read
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BCH 249.11 -5.42% as of 8 Nov 2026, 00:09 GMT
Previous close
263.38
Open
263.38
Day range
246.90 – 264.28
Volume
Market cap
$5bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) began the 24-hour window at 00:57 UTC on 8 November 2026, priced at 263.38 USD. Within the first hour, the price reached its highest point of the window at 264.28 USD at 01:57 UTC, marking a modest increase. By 04:57 UTC, the price had edged down to 262.81 USD, and continued to decline to 261.57 USD at 08:57 UTC.

The downward trend persisted through the day, with Bitcoin Cash quoted at 257.12 USD at 12:58 UTC and 256.99 USD at 16:57 UTC. The most pronounced drop occurred later in the window, as the price fell to 247.42 USD at 20:57 UTC. The lowest point of the window was recorded at 246.90 USD at 22:13 UTC.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, Bitcoin Cash was trading at 249.11 USD, representing a net decrease of 5.42% from the opening price. The market capitalisation stood at 5.0bn USD. The window was characterised by a steady decline, with the price moving from its early high to a late low before a slight recovery in the final hour.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:57 UTC
00:57 UTC window opened263.38+0.00%
01:57 UTC window high264.28+0.34%
04:57 UTC262.81-0.22%
08:57 UTC261.57-0.69%
12:58 UTC257.12-2.37%
16:57 UTC256.99-2.42%
20:57 UTC247.42-6.06%
22:13 UTC window low246.90-6.26%
00:09 UTC latest249.11-5.42%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 8 November 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

Bitcoin Cash — daily CRYPTO:BCHUSD Real-time
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