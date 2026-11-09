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Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read
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KOP 29.97 -24.39% as of 9 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
39.64
Open
29.47
Day range
26.86 – 33.51
Volume
354.6k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Koppers Holdings, listed on its US exchange under the ticker KOP, saw notable movement in its share price over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Monday, saw the shares close at USD 39.83. On Tuesday, the price increased to USD 41.44, a rise of 4.04% on the day. Wednesday continued this upward trend, closing at USD 42.08, up 1.54%. Thursday saw a slight decline, with the shares ending at USD 41.86, down 0.52%. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 41.5, a decrease of 0.86%.

The following Monday, Koppers Holdings closed at USD 41.83, up 0.8%. Tuesday’s session was relatively flat, with a close of USD 41.8, down 0.07%. Wednesday saw a stronger gain, with the shares closing at USD 42.89, an increase of 2.61%. On Thursday, the shares fell to USD 39.64, a decrease of 7.58%.

On Friday, 6 November 2026, Koppers Holdings shares closed at USD 29.97, down 24.39% from the previous session. The shares opened at USD 29.47, reached a high of USD 33.51, and touched a low of USD 26.86 during the session. The trading volume for the day was 354,557 shares.

Koppers Holdings operates in the Materials sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. The share price is quoted in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Friday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday39.83
Tuesday41.44+4.04%
Wednesday42.08+1.54%
Thursday41.86-0.52%
Friday41.5-0.86%
Monday41.83+0.8%
Tuesday41.8-0.07%
Wednesday42.89+2.61%
Thursday39.64-7.58%
Friday29.97-24.39%
Koppers Holdings — daily KOP Delayed
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