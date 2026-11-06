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Regis US shares fall 24.43% on Thursday after recent gains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read
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RGS 24.01 -24.43% as of 6 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
31.77
Open
30.74
Day range
23.40 – 30.74
Volume
140k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Regis (RGS), listed on its US exchange and part of the Consumer Discretionary sector, saw notable price changes over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Friday, closed at USD 29.4. The following Monday, the share price edged up to USD 29.45, a 0.17% increase. On Tuesday, the price slipped slightly to USD 29.44, down 0.03%. Wednesday’s session closed unchanged at USD 29.44. Thursday saw a modest gain, with the share price ending at USD 29.78, up 1.15%. The next Friday, the price eased to USD 29.67, a 0.37% decrease. The following Monday, Regis closed at USD 29.5, down 0.57%. On Tuesday, the shares declined further to USD 29.12, a 1.29% drop.

A significant move occurred on the next Wednesday, when Regis closed at USD 31.77, marking a 9.1% increase from the previous session. However, on Thursday, 5 November 2026, the shares closed sharply lower at USD 24.01, a decline of 24.43% from the previous close of USD 31.77.

During Thursday’s session, Regis opened at USD 30.74. The highest price reached was also USD 30.74, while the lowest point touched was USD 23.4. The closing price of USD 24.01 was near the session low.

Trading volume on Thursday was 140,000 shares. Regis is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available data.

No verified reason for the price movement on Thursday could be established based on the information reviewed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday29.4
Monday29.45+0.17%
Tuesday29.44-0.03%
Wednesday29.44+0%
Thursday29.78+1.15%
Friday29.67-0.37%
Monday29.5-0.57%
Tuesday29.12-1.29%
Wednesday31.77+9.1%
Thursday24.01-24.43%
Regis — daily RGS Delayed
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