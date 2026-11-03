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Pelthos Therapeutics rises 22.55% on Monday after recent volatility

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read
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PTHS 11.52 +22.55% as of 3 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
9.40
Open
9.65
Day range
9.55 – 11.75
Volume
177.5k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Pelthos Therapeutics (PTHS), listed on its US exchange, has experienced significant price changes over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Tuesday, saw the shares close at USD 20.5. The following day, Wednesday, the price fell to USD 18.7, a decrease of 8.78% on the day. Thursday brought a partial recovery, with the shares closing at USD 19.59, up 4.76%. On Friday, the price dropped again, ending the session at USD 17, a decline of 13.22%.

The next Monday session saw the shares close at USD 15.2, down 10.59%. On Tuesday, the price slipped further to USD 14.5, a decrease of 4.61%. Wednesday’s session saw a rebound, with the shares closing at USD 15.74, up 8.55%. Thursday continued the upward trend, closing at USD 16.54, a gain of 5.08%. However, Friday marked a sharp decline, with the shares closing at USD 9.4, down 43.17%.

On Monday, 2 November 2026, Pelthos Therapeutics closed at USD 11.52, representing a 22.55% increase from the previous close. The session opened at USD 9.65, reached a high of USD 11.7538, and a low of USD 9.55. Trading volume for the day was 177,542 shares.

Pelthos Therapeutics operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. The recent sessions have shown considerable volatility in its share price.

No verified reason for the price movement on Monday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday20.5
Wednesday18.7-8.78%
Thursday19.59+4.76%
Friday17-13.22%
Monday15.2-10.59%
Tuesday14.5-4.61%
Wednesday15.74+8.55%
Thursday16.54+5.08%
Friday9.4-43.17%
Monday11.52+22.55%
Pelthos Therapeutics — daily PTHS Delayed
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