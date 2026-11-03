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XChange TEC.INC falls 23.1% on its US listing in Monday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read
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XHG 3.13 -23.10% as of 3 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.07
Open
4.07
Day range
2.85 – 4.08
Volume
195k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

XChange TEC.INC (XHG), listed on its US exchange and operating in the Real Estate sector, saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, saw the shares close at USD 3.41. On Wednesday, the price increased, closing at USD 3.54, a 3.81% rise on the day. Thursday continued this upward trend, with the shares ending at USD 3.80, up 7.34%. On Friday, the price dipped slightly, closing at USD 3.79, a 0.26% decrease.

The following Monday, XHG closed at USD 3.61, down 4.75%. The next day, Tuesday, the shares recovered to close at USD 3.74, a 3.6% increase. Wednesday saw a further rise to USD 3.89, up 4.01%. Thursday’s session ended with the shares at USD 3.97, a 2.06% gain. On Friday, the price moved higher again, closing at USD 4.07, a 2.52% increase.

In the latest session on Monday, 2 November 2026, XChange TEC.INC closed at USD 3.13, representing a 23.1% decline from the previous close of USD 4.07. The session opened at USD 4.07, reached a high of USD 4.08, and touched a low of USD 2.85. Trading volume for the day was 195,039 shares.

XChange TEC.INC is listed in the Real Estate sector and does not currently form part of any major indices. The company’s shares are traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the price movement on Monday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday3.41
Wednesday3.54+3.81%
Thursday3.8+7.34%
Friday3.79-0.26%
Monday3.61-4.75%
Tuesday3.74+3.6%
Wednesday3.89+4.01%
Thursday3.97+2.06%
Friday4.07+2.52%
Monday3.13-23.1%
XChange TEC.INC — daily XHG Delayed
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