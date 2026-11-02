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Heidmar Maritime Holdings falls 23.6% on Friday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read
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HMR 1.36 -23.60% as of 2 Nov 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.78
Open
1.79
Day range
1.14 – 1.79
Volume
685.3k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Heidmar Maritime Holdings (ticker: HMR) on its US listing saw notable price changes over the past two weeks. The stock began the period on Monday at USD 1.78. On Tuesday, it closed at USD 1.75, a decrease of 1.69% from the previous day. Wednesday’s session ended at USD 1.69, down 3.43% on the day. Thursday saw a slight recovery, with the price closing at USD 1.70, up 0.59%. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 1.82, a gain of 7.06%.

The following Monday, Heidmar Maritime Holdings closed at USD 1.90, up 4.4%. Tuesday’s session saw a decline to USD 1.80, a drop of 5.26%. On Wednesday, the stock closed at USD 1.85, an increase of 2.78%. Thursday’s close was USD 1.78, down 3.78% from the previous session.

On Friday, 30 October 2026, the shares closed at USD 1.36, a decrease of 23.6% from the previous close. The session opened at USD 1.79, reached a high of USD 1.79, and a low of USD 1.14. Trading volume for the day was 685,296 shares.

Heidmar Maritime Holdings operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. The shares are listed in the United States and trade in US dollars.

No verified reason for the price movement on Friday could be established at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday1.78
Tuesday1.75-1.69%
Wednesday1.69-3.43%
Thursday1.7+0.59%
Friday1.82+7.06%
Monday1.9+4.4%
Tuesday1.8-5.26%
Wednesday1.85+2.78%
Thursday1.78-3.78%
Friday1.36-23.6%
Heidmar Maritime Holdings — daily HMR Delayed
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