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Marwynn Holdings rises 24.82% on Thursday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read
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MWYN 1.76 +24.82% as of 30 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.41
Open
1.38
Day range
1.35 – 1.80
Volume
307.7k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Marwynn Holdings (MWYN), listed on its US exchange, has experienced notable price movements over the past two weeks. The shares closed at USD 2.205 on the first Friday shown, before gaining 7.03% on Monday to finish at USD 2.36. The upward trend continued on Tuesday, with the stock closing at USD 2.7, a 14.41% increase for the day.

On Wednesday, the shares declined by 16.67%, ending the session at USD 2.25. The following Thursday saw a smaller decrease, with the stock closing at USD 2.23, down 0.89%. The next Friday session brought a recovery, as Marwynn Holdings closed at USD 2.41, up 8.07%. However, the start of the next week saw the stock fall 9.13% on Monday to USD 2.19, before a modest rebound on Tuesday, closing at USD 2.23, up 1.83%.

A significant drop occurred on the following Wednesday, with the shares closing at USD 1.41, a decline of 36.77%. On Thursday, 29 October 2026, Marwynn Holdings rebounded, closing at USD 1.76, up 24.82% from the previous session.

During Thursday’s session, the shares opened at USD 1.38, reached a high of USD 1.8, and touched a low of USD 1.35. The closing price of USD 1.76 marked a strong recovery from the previous day’s sharp fall.

Trading volume on Thursday was 307,665 shares. Marwynn Holdings operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday2.205
Monday2.36+7.03%
Tuesday2.7+14.41%
Wednesday2.25-16.67%
Thursday2.23-0.89%
Friday2.41+8.07%
Monday2.19-9.13%
Tuesday2.23+1.83%
Wednesday1.41-36.77%
Thursday1.76+24.82%
Marwynn Holdings — daily MWYN Delayed
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