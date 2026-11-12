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Usio falls 24.74% on Wednesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read
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USIO 2.19 -24.74% as of 12 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.91
Open
2.80
Day range
2.03 – 2.80
Volume
825.7k
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Usio (ticker: USIO) is listed on its US exchange and operates in the Information Technology sector. Over the past two weeks, the share price has shown a series of daily movements. On the first Thursday in the period, Usio closed at USD 3.25. The following Friday, the share price declined by 10.15% to close at USD 2.92. The next Monday saw a further decrease, with the shares ending the session at USD 2.83, down 3.08% on the day.

On Tuesday, Usio reversed course and closed at USD 2.93, a gain of 3.53%. The following Wednesday, the shares rose again, closing at USD 3, up 2.39%. The next Thursday, the price slipped to USD 2.93, a decrease of 2.33%. On Friday, the shares closed slightly higher at USD 2.96, up 1.02%.

The next Monday, Usio closed at USD 3.07, an increase of 3.72%. On Tuesday, the shares fell to USD 2.91, down 5.21%. The most recent session was Wednesday, 11 November 2026, when Usio closed at USD 2.19, a decrease of 24.74% from the previous close.

During Wednesday’s session, Usio opened at USD 2.8. The highest price reached was USD 2.8, while the lowest was USD 2.03. The closing price of USD 2.19 was below both the session’s open and high. Trading volume for the day was 825,713 shares.

Usio is categorised under Information Technology and is not currently listed on any major indices. No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday3.25
Friday2.92-10.15%
Monday2.83-3.08%
Tuesday2.93+3.53%
Wednesday3+2.39%
Thursday2.93-2.33%
Friday2.96+1.02%
Monday3.07+3.72%
Tuesday2.91-5.21%
Wednesday2.19-24.74%
Usio — daily USIO Delayed
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