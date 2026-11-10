GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Lincoln Educational Services surges 24.58% on US listing in Monday trade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
LINC 22.00 +24.58% as of 10 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
17.66
Open
20.33
Day range
20.05 – 22.91
Volume
2.2m
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Lincoln Educational Services (ticker: LINC) on its US listing saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, closed at USD 21.58. The following day, Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 21.72, a 0.65% increase on the day. Thursday’s session ended at USD 22.13, up 1.89% from the previous close. On Friday, the price declined, closing at USD 20.68, a drop of 6.55% on the day.

The next Monday session closed at USD 20.125, down 2.68%. Tuesday saw a recovery to USD 20.49, an increase of 1.81%. Wednesday’s close was USD 20.11, a decrease of 1.85%. The following Thursday, the shares dropped sharply to USD 17.55, down 12.73%. On Friday, the price edged up to USD 17.66, a 0.63% gain.

On Monday, 9 November 2026, Lincoln Educational Services closed at USD 22, representing a 24.58% increase from the previous close of USD 17.66. The session opened at USD 20.33, reached a high of USD 22.91, and a low of USD 20.05. Trading volume for the day was 2,227,993 shares.

Lincoln Educational Services operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company is not currently listed in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Monday, 9 November 2026, could be established from the information reviewed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday21.58
Wednesday21.72+0.65%
Thursday22.13+1.89%
Friday20.68-6.55%
Monday20.125-2.68%
Tuesday20.49+1.81%
Wednesday20.11-1.85%
Thursday17.55-12.73%
Friday17.66+0.63%
Monday22+24.58%
Lincoln Educational Services — daily LINC Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Aspen Aerogels shares rise 24.44% on US listing in Monday session

Aspen Aerogels shares rise 24.44% on US listing in Monday session

Image for Holley shares rise 24.29% on Monday on its US listing

Holley shares rise 24.29% on Monday on its US listing

Image for Inovio Pharmaceuticals rises 23.77% on US listing in Monday trading

Inovio Pharmaceuticals rises 23.77% on US listing in Monday trading

Image for Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday

Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday

Image for NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing

NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing

Image for Vivid Seats falls 23.72% on Friday to close at USD 2.09

Vivid Seats falls 23.72% on Friday to close at USD 2.09

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Anika Therapeutics falls 24.7% on Friday in US trading
Anika Therapeutics falls 24.7% on Friday in US trading
Image for Bitcoin Cash falls 5.42% over 24-hour window to 8 November 2026
Bitcoin Cash falls 5.42% over 24-hour window to 8 November 2026
Image for Methode Electronics falls 23.44% on Thursday on its US listing
Methode Electronics falls 23.44% on Thursday on its US listing
Image for Modular Medical falls 23.35% on Thursday to close at USD 1.28
Modular Medical falls 23.35% on Thursday to close at USD 1.28
Image for Regis US shares fall 24.43% on Thursday after recent gains
Regis US shares fall 24.43% on Thursday after recent gains
Image for Stem shares fall 24.31% on Thursday on its US listing
Stem shares fall 24.31% on Thursday on its US listing
Image for Braiin Limited Common Stock rises 22.8% on its US listing
Braiin Limited Common Stock rises 22.8% on its US listing
Image for BRC falls 22.89% on its US listing in Tuesday trading
BRC falls 22.89% on its US listing in Tuesday trading
Image for Pelthos Therapeutics rises 22.55% on Monday after recent volatility
Pelthos Therapeutics rises 22.55% on Monday after recent volatility
Image for XChange TEC.INC falls 23.1% on its US listing in Monday trading
XChange TEC.INC falls 23.1% on its US listing in Monday trading
Image for Huachen AI Parking Management Technology falls 22.63% on Friday
Huachen AI Parking Management Technology falls 22.63% on Friday
Image for POMDOCTOR LIMITED shares fall 22.61% on its US listing
POMDOCTOR LIMITED shares fall 22.61% on its US listing
View All Markets Posts