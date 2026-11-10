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Holley shares rise 24.29% on Monday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read
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HLLY 2.61 +24.29% as of 10 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.10
Open
2.18
Day range
2.16 – 2.62
Volume
2.7m
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Holley (HLLY), listed on its US exchange in the Consumer Discretionary sector, saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, saw Holley close at USD 2.58. On Wednesday, the price increased to USD 2.64, a daily rise of 2.33%. Thursday’s session closed at USD 2.66, up 0.76% on the day. On Friday, the share price slipped to USD 2.63, a decrease of 1.13%.

The following Monday, Holley closed at USD 2.75, marking a 4.56% gain. Tuesday’s session ended at USD 2.70, down 1.82%. On Wednesday, the price advanced to USD 2.90, up 7.41%. Thursday saw a sharp decline, with the share closing at USD 2.14, a drop of 26.21%. Friday’s session closed at USD 2.10, down 1.87%.

On Monday, 9 November 2026, Holley’s shares closed at USD 2.61, representing a 24.29% increase from the previous close. The session opened at USD 2.18, reached a high of USD 2.62, and touched a low of USD 2.16. Trading volume for the day was 2,667,520 shares.

Holley is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector and is not listed in any major indices according to the available data. The recent sessions have shown significant volatility in the share price, with both sharp declines and strong gains observed.

No verified reason for the price movement on Monday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday2.58
Wednesday2.64+2.33%
Thursday2.66+0.76%
Friday2.63-1.13%
Monday2.75+4.56%
Tuesday2.7-1.82%
Wednesday2.9+7.41%
Thursday2.14-26.21%
Friday2.1-1.87%
Monday2.61+24.29%
Holley — daily HLLY Delayed
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