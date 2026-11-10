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Inovio Pharmaceuticals rises 23.77% on US listing in Monday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read
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INO 1.51 +23.77% as of 10 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.22
Open
1.30
Day range
1.26 – 1.60
Volume
31.3m
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (ticker: INO) on its US listing has experienced significant price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Tuesday, saw the shares close at USD 0.89. On Wednesday, the price increased to USD 0.9286, a daily rise of 4.34%. Thursday brought a decline, with the shares closing at USD 0.7718, down 16.89%. The downward trend continued on Friday, as the shares ended at USD 0.6024, a decrease of 21.95%.

The following Monday session marked a sharp reversal, with Inovio closing at USD 1.89, a gain of 213.75% on the day. On Tuesday, the shares pulled back to USD 1.66, a fall of 12.17%. Wednesday saw a further decrease to USD 1.62, down 2.41%. Thursday’s close was USD 1.45, a drop of 10.49%. On Friday, the shares ended at USD 1.22, down 15.86%.

In the most recent session, Monday, Inovio Pharmaceuticals closed at USD 1.51, up 23.77% from the previous close of USD 1.22. The shares opened at USD 1.3, reached a high of USD 1.6, and touched a low of USD 1.26 during the session. Trading volume was 31,267,727 shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Monday could be established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday0.89
Wednesday0.9286+4.34%
Thursday0.7718-16.89%
Friday0.6024-21.95%
Monday1.89+213.75%
Tuesday1.66-12.17%
Wednesday1.62-2.41%
Thursday1.45-10.49%
Friday1.22-15.86%
Monday1.51+23.77%
Inovio Pharmaceuticals — daily INO Delayed
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