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Groupon falls 23% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read
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GRPN 12.51 -23.02% as of 11 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
16.25
Open
12.28
Day range
11.60 – 14.15
Volume
5.4m
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Groupon, listed on its US exchange under the ticker GRPN, saw a series of varied sessions over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, closed at USD 16.42. The following day, Thursday, the shares closed at USD 16.26, a decrease of 0.97% on the day. On Friday, the price moved lower again, ending the session at USD 15.75, down 3.14%. Monday’s close was USD 15.58, a further decline of 1.08%. The next Tuesday, Groupon closed at USD 15.5, a decrease of 0.51% from the previous session.

A notable move occurred on the following Wednesday, when the shares closed at USD 17.31, up 11.68% on the day. However, Thursday saw a sharp reversal, with Groupon closing at USD 15.58, a drop of 9.99%. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 15.49, down 0.58%. The next Monday, Groupon ended the session at USD 16.25, an increase of 4.91%.

On Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Groupon shares closed at USD 12.51, a fall of 23.02% from the previous session’s close of USD 16.25. During the session, the shares opened at USD 12.28, reached a high of USD 14.15, and touched a low of USD 11.6. Trading volume for the day was 5,375,458 shares.

Groupon operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday16.42
Thursday16.26-0.97%
Friday15.75-3.14%
Monday15.58-1.08%
Tuesday15.5-0.51%
Wednesday17.31+11.68%
Thursday15.58-9.99%
Friday15.49-0.58%
Monday16.25+4.91%
Tuesday12.51-23.02%
Groupon — daily GRPN Delayed
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