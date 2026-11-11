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Armada Acquisition Corp II falls 23.54% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read
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XRPN 7.96 -23.54% as of 11 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
10.41
Open
9.85
Day range
7.39 – 9.99
Volume
1.4m
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Armada Acquisition Corp II (ticker: XRPN) has experienced notable price movements over the past several sessions on its US listing. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 15.26. The following day, Thursday, the closing price was USD 14.71, a decrease of 3.6% on the day. On Friday, the shares ended at USD 14.2, down 3.47% from the previous session.

The next Monday, the closing price dropped to USD 11.7, a decline of 17.61% on the day. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 11.98, representing a 2.39% increase. The following Wednesday, the closing price was USD 10.59, down 11.6%. Thursday's session ended at USD 10.3, a decrease of 2.74%. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 10.58, up 2.72% from the previous session. The most recent Monday saw a close at USD 10.41, a decrease of 1.61%.

On Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Armada Acquisition Corp II closed at USD 7.96, which was a decline of 23.54% from the previous close. During the session, the shares opened at USD 9.85, reached a high of USD 9.99, and touched a low of USD 7.39.

Trading volume for Tuesday's session was 1,394,669 shares. Armada Acquisition Corp II is not classified under a specific sector and is not included in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be established from the information reviewed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday15.26
Thursday14.71-3.6%
Friday14.2-3.47%
Monday11.7-17.61%
Tuesday11.98+2.39%
Wednesday10.59-11.6%
Thursday10.3-2.74%
Friday10.58+2.72%
Monday10.41-1.61%
Tuesday7.96-23.54%
Armada Acquisition Corp II — daily XRPN Delayed
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