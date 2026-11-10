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Aspen Aerogels shares rise 24.44% on US listing in Monday session

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read
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ASPN 6.11 +24.44% as of 10 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
4.91
Open
5.01
Day range
5.01 – 6.11
Volume
2m
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Aspen Aerogels, listed on its US exchange under the ticker ASPN, saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Tuesday, closed at USD 5.39. The following day, Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 5.50, marking a 2.04% increase on the day. On Thursday, the price slipped to USD 5.39, a decrease of 2% from the previous close. Friday’s session ended at USD 5.05, down 6.31% on the day.

The next Monday, Aspen Aerogels closed at USD 4.82, a 4.55% decline. On Tuesday, the shares recovered slightly to close at USD 4.96, up 2.9%. Wednesday saw another decrease, with the price closing at USD 4.80, down 3.23%. Thursday’s session closed at USD 5.16, an increase of 7.5%. On Friday, the shares ended at USD 4.91, a 4.84% drop.

In the latest session on Monday, Aspen Aerogels opened at USD 5.01. The shares traded between a low of USD 5.01 and a high of USD 6.11, before closing at the session high of USD 6.11. This represented a 24.44% increase from the previous close of USD 4.91.

Trading volume for the session reached 2,039,177 shares. Aspen Aerogels operates in the Energy sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Monday could be established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday5.39
Wednesday5.5+2.04%
Thursday5.39-2%
Friday5.05-6.31%
Monday4.82-4.55%
Tuesday4.96+2.9%
Wednesday4.8-3.23%
Thursday5.16+7.5%
Friday4.91-4.84%
Monday6.11+24.44%
Aspen Aerogels — daily ASPN Delayed
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