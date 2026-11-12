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Park Ha Biological Technology Co falls 24.1% on Wednesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read
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BYAH 1.48 -24.10% as of 12 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.95
Open
1.71
Day range
1.42 – 1.71
Volume
125.1k
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Park Ha Biological Technology Co (ticker: BYAH), listed on its US exchange, saw notable price movements over the past several sessions. On the earliest session shown, Thursday, the shares closed at USD 2.30. The following day, Friday, the closing price was USD 2.21, a decrease of 3.91% on the day. On Monday, the shares ended at USD 1.92, down 13.12% from the previous close. The next session, Tuesday, saw no change, with the shares closing again at USD 1.92.

On Wednesday, the closing price rose to USD 2.26, marking a 17.71% increase on the day. The subsequent Thursday session saw the shares close at USD 2.09, a decrease of 7.52%. On Friday, the price moved up to USD 2.16, an increase of 3.35%. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 2.18, up 0.93%. On Tuesday, the closing price fell to USD 1.95, a decline of 10.55%.

In the most recent session, Wednesday, Park Ha Biological Technology Co shares closed at USD 1.48, down 24.1% from the previous close of USD 1.95. The shares opened at USD 1.71, reached a session high of USD 1.71, and touched a low of USD 1.42 before ending the day at USD 1.48.

Trading volume for Wednesday was 125,126 shares. Park Ha Biological Technology Co operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector and is listed on its US exchange. The company is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be confirmed at the time of this report.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday2.3
Friday2.21-3.91%
Monday1.92-13.12%
Tuesday1.92+0%
Wednesday2.26+17.71%
Thursday2.09-7.52%
Friday2.16+3.35%
Monday2.18+0.93%
Tuesday1.95-10.55%
Wednesday1.48-24.1%
Park Ha Biological Technology Co — daily BYAH Delayed
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