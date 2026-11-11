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Founder Group falls 23.74% on Tuesday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read
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FGL 1.06 -23.74% as of 11 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.39
Open
1.07
Day range
0.90 – 1.18
Volume
718.5k
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Founder Group (FGL), listed on its US exchange in the Industrials sector, has seen notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 1.45. On Thursday, the price increased to USD 1.48, a rise of 2.07% on the day. The following Friday, the shares closed lower at USD 1.35, reflecting a daily decline of 8.78%.

The next Monday session ended with Founder Group at USD 1.36, up 0.74% from the previous close. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 1.31, down 3.68% on the day. The following Wednesday, the price rebounded to USD 1.40, a gain of 6.87%. Thursday saw another decline, with the shares closing at USD 1.27, a drop of 9.29%. On Friday, the price continued to fall, ending the session at USD 1.15, down 9.45%.

The start of the next week brought a sharp move, with Monday’s close at USD 1.39, up 20.87% on the day. On Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Founder Group shares closed at USD 1.06, a decrease of 23.74% from the previous session. During Tuesday’s session, the shares opened at USD 1.07, reached a high of USD 1.18, and fell to a low of USD 0.90 before closing near the session low.

Trading volume on Tuesday was 718,484 shares. Founder Group is categorised under Industrials and does not currently appear in any major indices.

No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday1.45
Thursday1.48+2.07%
Friday1.35-8.78%
Monday1.36+0.74%
Tuesday1.31-3.68%
Wednesday1.4+6.87%
Thursday1.27-9.29%
Friday1.15-9.45%
Monday1.39+20.87%
Tuesday1.06-23.74%
Founder Group — daily FGL Delayed
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