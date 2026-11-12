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Cellectis US shares rise 24.32% on Wednesday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read
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CLLS 1.38 +24.32% as of 12 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.11
Open
1.28
Day range
1.27 – 1.53
Volume
386.4k
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Cellectis (ticker: CLLS) is listed on its US exchange and operates in the Health Care sector. The recent trading sessions have shown a range of movements in its share price. On the first session shown, Thursday, the shares closed at USD 1.17. This was followed by a decline on Friday, with the shares closing at USD 1.08, a decrease of 7.69% on the day. The downward trend continued into Monday, as the shares closed at USD 1.03, down 4.63% from the previous close.

Tuesday saw a reversal, with Cellectis closing at USD 1.09, up 5.83%. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 1.17, a further increase of 7.34%. The following Thursday brought a sharp decline, with the shares closing at USD 1.03, down 11.97%. On Friday, the shares recovered slightly, closing at USD 1.07, up 3.88%.

The next Monday session saw the shares close at USD 1.12, an increase of 4.67%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 1.11, a decrease of 0.89%. The latest session, Wednesday 11 November 2026, saw a significant rise, with Cellectis closing at USD 1.38, up 24.32% from the previous session.

During the latest session, the shares opened at USD 1.28. The intraday high was USD 1.53, and the low was USD 1.27. Total volume for the session was 386,440 shares.

Cellectis is a company in the Health Care sector. No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday was found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday1.17
Friday1.08-7.69%
Monday1.03-4.63%
Tuesday1.09+5.83%
Wednesday1.17+7.34%
Thursday1.03-11.97%
Friday1.07+3.88%
Monday1.12+4.67%
Tuesday1.11-0.89%
Wednesday1.38+24.32%
Cellectis — daily CLLS Delayed
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