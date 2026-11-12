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CoreWeave surges to 60.77 USD on Wednesday as AI sector rallies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read
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CRWV 60.77 +24.71% as of 12 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
48.73
Open
55.97
Day range
53.81 – 62.03
Volume
165.1m
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

CoreWeave shares on its US listing closed at 60.77 USD on Wednesday, up 24.71% from the previous close of 48.73 USD. The move marked a sharp gain for the session, with the stock among the top performers in the technology sector that day.

According to Yahoo, CoreWeave was a key driver of gains in the AI sector during the session, with the report listing the company alongside Nebius, Sandisk, Nvidia, Bloom Energy and AMD as notable movers on Wednesday [2]. Yahoo described the session as a bullish market move, highlighting CoreWeave's role in the rally. The SEC EDGAR filing for CoreWeave, dated 12 November 2026, was also available, but did not provide commentary on the share price movement [1].

The stock opened the session at 55.97 USD, traded as high as 62.03 USD and as low as 53.81 USD before closing near the upper end of its intraday range. The closing price of 60.77 USD represented a significant recovery from the previous session's close.

Trading volume was reported at 165,134,504 shares for the day. CoreWeave is listed on its US exchange, is a member of the Nasdaq 100 index, and is not assigned to a specific sector in the available data.

No official statement from CoreWeave regarding the share price movement had been released at the time of reporting. The specific reasons for the sharp rise in the share price have not been confirmed. While Yahoo attributed the move to broader gains in the AI sector, there was no direct comment from the company or further details in the SEC filing [1][2].

As of Wednesday's close, the factors behind the session's performance remain unconfirmed by CoreWeave. Further updates may follow if the company issues a statement or additional information becomes available.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday60.74
Friday54.87-9.66%
Monday50.15-8.6%
Tuesday53.74+7.16%
Wednesday48.42-9.9%
Thursday43.66-9.83%
Friday46.4+6.28%
Monday48.98+5.56%
Tuesday48.73-0.51%
Wednesday60.77+24.71%
CoreWeave — daily CRWV Delayed
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References

  • SEC EDGAR: CoreWeave — 10-Q filed 2026-11-12
  • Yahoo: Dow Jones Futures: CoreWeave, Sandisk, Nvidia, AMD, Nebius Lead Bullish Market Move; What To Do Now

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