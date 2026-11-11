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Ameresco shares rise 23% on Tuesday to close at USD 27.62

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read
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AMRC 27.62 +23.03% as of 11 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
22.45
Open
23.75
Day range
23.66 – 27.69
Volume
1.2m
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Ameresco, listed on its US exchange under the ticker AMRC and part of the Industrials sector, has seen notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 20.31. On Thursday, the price increased to USD 21, a rise of 3.4% on the day. The following Friday, the shares closed at USD 20.31, down 3.29% from the previous session.

The next Monday, Ameresco closed at USD 20.96, marking a 3.2% increase. Tuesday saw a further rise to USD 22.28, up 6.3%. On the following Wednesday, the shares declined to USD 21.25, a fall of 4.62%. Thursday brought a sharper drop, with the shares closing at USD 19.15, down 9.88%. On Friday, the price rebounded to USD 21.61, an increase of 12.85%. The next Monday, Ameresco closed at USD 22.45, up 3.89% from the previous close.

On Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Ameresco's shares closed at USD 27.62, a rise of 23.03% compared to the previous session. The shares opened at USD 23.75, reached a high of USD 27.69, and touched a low of USD 23.66 during the session.

Trading volume on Tuesday was 1,184,357 shares. Ameresco operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently listed in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday was found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday20.31
Thursday21+3.4%
Friday20.31-3.29%
Monday20.96+3.2%
Tuesday22.28+6.3%
Wednesday21.25-4.62%
Thursday19.15-9.88%
Friday21.61+12.85%
Monday22.45+3.89%
Tuesday27.62+23.03%
Ameresco — daily AMRC Delayed
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