GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

United Maritime shares rise 22.76% on Thursday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
USEA 3.02 +22.76% as of 13 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.46
Open
2.50
Day range
2.50 – 3.20
Volume
689.1k
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

United Maritime (USEA), listed on its US exchange, saw notable movement in its share price over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Friday, ended with the shares closing at USD 2.56. On the following Monday, the price declined to USD 2.50, a decrease of 2.34% on the day. Tuesday saw a modest recovery, with the shares closing at USD 2.54, up 1.6%. However, Wednesday brought another decline, with the closing price at USD 2.50, a fall of 1.57%. The next Thursday session closed at USD 2.44, down 2.4%, and Friday ended at USD 2.37, a further decrease of 2.87%.

The downward trend continued into the next week, with Monday’s session closing at USD 2.31, a drop of 2.53%. On Tuesday, the shares rebounded, closing at USD 2.40, up 3.9%. Wednesday saw another increase, with the price closing at USD 2.46, a gain of 2.5%.

On Thursday, 12 November 2026, United Maritime shares closed sharply higher at USD 3.02. This represented a rise of 22.76% from the previous close of USD 2.46. During the session, the shares opened at USD 2.50, touched a high of USD 3.20, and reached a low of USD 2.50.

Trading volume on Thursday was 689,144 shares. United Maritime operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently listed as a constituent of any major index.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be confirmed at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday2.56
Monday2.5-2.34%
Tuesday2.54+1.6%
Wednesday2.5-1.57%
Thursday2.44-2.4%
Friday2.37-2.87%
Monday2.31-2.53%
Tuesday2.4+3.9%
Wednesday2.46+2.5%
Thursday3.02+22.76%
United Maritime — daily USEA Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Supercom falls 22.74% on Thursday to close at USD 6.66

Supercom falls 22.74% on Thursday to close at USD 6.66

Image for Corteva drops to 9.19 on Thursday after earnings and guidance reports

Corteva drops to 9.19 on Thursday after earnings and guidance reports

Image for NetSol Technologies drops 23.22% on Thursday in US trading

NetSol Technologies drops 23.22% on Thursday in US trading

Image for Cellectis US shares rise 24.32% on Wednesday

Cellectis US shares rise 24.32% on Wednesday

Image for CoreWeave surges to 60.77 USD on Wednesday as AI sector rallies

CoreWeave surges to 60.77 USD on Wednesday as AI sector rallies

Image for Park Ha Biological Technology Co falls 24.1% on Wednesday in US trading

Park Ha Biological Technology Co falls 24.1% on Wednesday in US trading

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Usio falls 24.74% on Wednesday in US trading
Usio falls 24.74% on Wednesday in US trading
Image for Ameresco shares rise 23% on Tuesday to close at USD 27.62
Ameresco shares rise 23% on Tuesday to close at USD 27.62
Image for Armada Acquisition Corp II falls 23.54% on Tuesday in US trading
Armada Acquisition Corp II falls 23.54% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for Groupon falls 23% on Tuesday in US trading
Groupon falls 23% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for Founder Group falls 23.74% on Tuesday on its US listing
Founder Group falls 23.74% on Tuesday on its US listing
Image for Aspen Aerogels shares rise 24.44% on US listing in Monday session
Aspen Aerogels shares rise 24.44% on US listing in Monday session
Image for Holley shares rise 24.29% on Monday on its US listing
Holley shares rise 24.29% on Monday on its US listing
Image for Inovio Pharmaceuticals rises 23.77% on US listing in Monday trading
Inovio Pharmaceuticals rises 23.77% on US listing in Monday trading
Image for Lincoln Educational Services surges 24.58% on US listing in Monday trade
Lincoln Educational Services surges 24.58% on US listing in Monday trade
Image for Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday
Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday
Image for NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing
NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing
Image for Vivid Seats falls 23.72% on Friday to close at USD 2.09
Vivid Seats falls 23.72% on Friday to close at USD 2.09
View All Markets Posts