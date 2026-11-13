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Corteva drops to 9.19 on Thursday after earnings and guidance reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read
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CTVA 9.19 -24.30% as of 13 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
12.14
Open
10.51
Day range
9.14 – 10.69
Volume
65m
Market cap
$6.1bn

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Corteva shares on its US listing closed at 9.19 on Thursday, down 24.3% from the previous close of 12.14. The session saw the stock open at 10.51, reach a high of 10.69, and fall to a low of 9.14 before closing near its lowest point.

According to an SEC filing, Corteva released an update on Thursday [1]. Yahoo reported that Corteva had announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, but its guidance for the fourth quarter was lower than anticipated [2]. Benzinga stated that Corteva was among several large stocks moving lower in Thursday’s pre-market session, and noted that the company had missed earnings and sales estimates [3]. SeekingAlpha included Corteva in a summary of stocks that moved during the session [4].

The share price movement on Thursday placed Corteva well below its session open and high, with the closing price only marginally above the day’s low. The trading volume reached 64,965,343 shares, indicating heightened activity compared to typical sessions. Corteva operates in the Materials sector and is not listed as a member of any major indices in the provided data.

The sources cited attributed the share price decline to the company’s earnings results and updated guidance, with Yahoo highlighting the contrast between the third-quarter performance and the outlook for the fourth quarter [2]. Benzinga also referenced the company’s earnings and sales figures in its coverage of the session [3].

No further comment from Corteva was included in the available sources, and there is no confirmation from the company regarding the specific reasons for the share price movement. The full impact of the earnings report and guidance on investor sentiment remains unconfirmed. As of the close on Thursday, no additional statements or clarifications had been released by the company.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday11.64
Monday11.92+2.41%
Tuesday11.88-0.34%
Wednesday12.26+3.2%
Thursday12.04-1.79%
Friday11.9-1.16%
Monday12.11+1.76%
Tuesday12.17+0.5%
Wednesday12.14-0.25%
Thursday9.19-24.3%
Corteva — daily CTVA Delayed
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References

  • SEC EDGAR: Corteva — 8-K filed 2026-11-12
  • Yahoo: Corteva Stock’s Wild Ride Continues. This Time, Blame Brazil.
  • Benzinga: Corteva Posts Downbeat Q3 Results, Joins Nvidia, Alvotech And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session
  • SeekingAlpha: Moat Stocks Rebound As Tech Retreats

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