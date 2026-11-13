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Supercom falls 22.74% on Thursday to close at USD 6.66

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read
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SPCB 6.66 -22.74% as of 13 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
8.62
Open
8.51
Day range
6.30 – 8.60
Volume
621.2k
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Supercom (ticker: SPCB) trades on its US listing in the Information Technology sector. The share price has shown a series of moves over the past two weeks. On the first Friday in the sequence, Supercom closed at USD 10.06. The following Monday, the price declined to USD 9.54, a drop of 5.17% on the day. Tuesday saw a further decrease, with the shares closing at USD 9.23, down 3.25%. On Wednesday, the closing price was USD 9.14, a decrease of 0.98% from the previous session.

On Thursday, Supercom ended the session at USD 8.3, representing a 9.19% fall. The next day, Friday, the shares closed slightly higher at USD 8.36, up 0.72%. The following Monday, the price increased to USD 8.53, a rise of 2.03%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 8.64, up 1.29%. Wednesday saw a marginal decrease, with the closing price at USD 8.62, down 0.23%.

On Thursday, 12 November 2026, Supercom shares closed at USD 6.66, marking a 22.74% decline from the previous close. The session opened at USD 8.51, reached a high of USD 8.6, and touched a low of USD 6.3 before settling at the closing price. Trading volume for the day was 621,232 shares.

Supercom operates in the Information Technology sector and is not currently included in any major indices. The shares are listed in USD on its US listing.

No verified reason for the price movement on Thursday, 12 November 2026, could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday10.06
Monday9.54-5.17%
Tuesday9.23-3.25%
Wednesday9.14-0.98%
Thursday8.3-9.19%
Friday8.36+0.72%
Monday8.53+2.03%
Tuesday8.64+1.29%
Wednesday8.62-0.23%
Thursday6.66-22.74%
Supercom — daily SPCB Delayed
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