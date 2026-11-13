GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

NetSol Technologies drops 23.22% on Thursday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
NTWK 5.29 -23.22% as of 13 Nov 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
6.89
Open
6.63
Day range
5.29 – 6.80
Volume
217.3k
Market cap

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

NetSol Technologies (ticker: NTWK) saw notable price changes over the past several sessions on its US listing. The week began with the share price closing at USD 7.68 on Friday. On Monday, the stock rose to close at USD 8, marking a 4.17% increase for the day. Tuesday saw a decline, with the shares closing at USD 7.07, down 11.62%. The downward trend continued on Wednesday, as the price slipped to USD 7.03, a decrease of 0.57%. Thursday’s session ended with a close at USD 6.47, down 7.97%. On Friday, the stock closed slightly higher at USD 6.49, up 0.31%. The following Monday, NetSol Technologies closed at USD 6.89, a 6.16% increase. Tuesday’s close was USD 7, up 1.6%. On Wednesday, the shares ended at USD 6.89, a decrease of 1.57%.

On Thursday, 12 November 2026, NetSol Technologies opened at USD 6.63. The shares reached a session high of USD 6.8 and a low of USD 5.29. The session closed at USD 5.29, representing a 23.22% decline from the previous close of USD 6.89.

Trading volume for the session was 217,303 shares. NetSol Technologies operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be established at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday7.68
Monday8+4.17%
Tuesday7.07-11.62%
Wednesday7.03-0.57%
Thursday6.47-7.97%
Friday6.49+0.31%
Monday6.89+6.16%
Tuesday7+1.6%
Wednesday6.89-1.57%
Thursday5.29-23.22%
NetSol Technologies — daily NTWK Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Supercom falls 22.74% on Thursday to close at USD 6.66

Supercom falls 22.74% on Thursday to close at USD 6.66

Image for Corteva drops to 9.19 on Thursday after earnings and guidance reports

Corteva drops to 9.19 on Thursday after earnings and guidance reports

Image for United Maritime shares rise 22.76% on Thursday in US trading

United Maritime shares rise 22.76% on Thursday in US trading

Image for Cellectis US shares rise 24.32% on Wednesday

Cellectis US shares rise 24.32% on Wednesday

Image for CoreWeave surges to 60.77 USD on Wednesday as AI sector rallies

CoreWeave surges to 60.77 USD on Wednesday as AI sector rallies

Image for Park Ha Biological Technology Co falls 24.1% on Wednesday in US trading

Park Ha Biological Technology Co falls 24.1% on Wednesday in US trading

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Usio falls 24.74% on Wednesday in US trading
Usio falls 24.74% on Wednesday in US trading
Image for Ameresco shares rise 23% on Tuesday to close at USD 27.62
Ameresco shares rise 23% on Tuesday to close at USD 27.62
Image for Armada Acquisition Corp II falls 23.54% on Tuesday in US trading
Armada Acquisition Corp II falls 23.54% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for Groupon falls 23% on Tuesday in US trading
Groupon falls 23% on Tuesday in US trading
Image for Founder Group falls 23.74% on Tuesday on its US listing
Founder Group falls 23.74% on Tuesday on its US listing
Image for Aspen Aerogels shares rise 24.44% on US listing in Monday session
Aspen Aerogels shares rise 24.44% on US listing in Monday session
Image for Holley shares rise 24.29% on Monday on its US listing
Holley shares rise 24.29% on Monday on its US listing
Image for Inovio Pharmaceuticals rises 23.77% on US listing in Monday trading
Inovio Pharmaceuticals rises 23.77% on US listing in Monday trading
Image for Lincoln Educational Services surges 24.58% on US listing in Monday trade
Lincoln Educational Services surges 24.58% on US listing in Monday trade
Image for Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday
Koppers Holdings falls 24.39% on its US listing on Friday
Image for NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing
NeoVolta shares rise 23.7% on Friday on its US listing
Image for Vivid Seats falls 23.72% on Friday to close at USD 2.09
Vivid Seats falls 23.72% on Friday to close at USD 2.09
View All Markets Posts