Ukraine Hits Russia's TANECO Oil Refinery and Terminal in Military Strikes
Details of the Ukrainian Military Strikes
Targets of the Strikes
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has hit Russia's TANECO oil refinery in the Tatarstan region, as well as the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar region, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Thursday.
Impact and Aftermath
Fires Reported at Both Sites
The strikes, carried out on Wednesday and overnight, had caused fires at both sites, the General Staff said on the Telegram messaging app.
Official Sources
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka)