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Finance

Ukraine hits Russia's TANECO oil refinery, oil terminal, military says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Ukraine Hits Russia's TANECO Oil Refinery and Terminal in Military Strikes

Details of the Ukrainian Military Strikes

Targets of the Strikes

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has hit Russia's TANECO oil refinery in the Tatarstan region, as well as the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar region, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Thursday.

Impact and Aftermath

Fires Reported at Both Sites

The strikes, carried out on Wednesday and overnight, had caused fires at both sites, the General Staff said on the Telegram messaging app.

Official Sources

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • TANECO is among Russia’s most advanced refineries with a design capacity exceeding 16 million tonnes per year, making it a strategic economic asset (pravda.com.ua).
  • The Tamanneftegaz terminal in Krasnodar has been a repeated target, with this being at least the second strike on the facility in 2026, signaling Ukraine’s sustained campaign to disrupt Russian fuel logistics (yahoo.com).
  • These attacks are part of a broader Ukrainian strategy using long‑range strikes—especially drones—to degrade Russia’s energy infrastructure, aiming to undercut revenue and strain its war effort (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Russian sites did Ukraine target in the recent strikes?
Ukraine targeted Russia's TANECO oil refinery in Tatarstan and the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar region.
When did the Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure occur?
The strikes took place on Wednesday and overnight, as reported by the Ukrainian General Staff.
What was the result of the attacks on the TANECO refinery and Tamanneftegaz terminal?
The Ukrainian military reported that fires broke out at both the TANECO oil refinery and the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal.
How was the information about the strikes released?
The Ukrainian General Staff announced the information on the Telegram messaging app.
Who reported the strikes on Russian energy facilities?
The incident was reported by Anna Pruchnicka.

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