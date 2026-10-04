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Finance

Apache workers back strike that could disrupt North Sea Forties oil pipeline, union says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Strike by Apache Workers Could Disrupt North Sea Forties Oil Pipeline Supply

Potential Impact of Apache Workers' Strike on UK Oil and Gas Supply

Background of the Industrial Action

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A strike by more than 160 offshore workers at US energy company Apache this month could disrupt the UK's North Sea Forties pipeline, a major conduit for UK oil and gas supplies, the Unite labour union said on Sunday.

Reasons Behind the Strike

• Unite said workers on seven North Sea assets operated by Apache overwhelmingly backed industrial action after rejecting a pay offer it described as a real-terms pay cut.

Potential Disruptions and Consequences

• The union warned that disruption could bring the Charlie platform to a standstill, potentially leading to a shutdown of the Forties pipeline system.

Significance of the Forties Pipeline System

• Operated by Ineos, the Forties system transports crude from dozens of North Sea fields to Scotland and handles about 29% of UK oil production and 30% of its gas, Unite says.

Global Oil Market Implications

• The system exports Forties Blend, one of the crude streams underpinning the Brent benchmark used to price much of the world's oil.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Ahmad GhaddarEditing by Alex Lawler and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • More than 160 Apache offshore workers overwhelmingly backed industrial action following a pay offer seen as a real‑terms cut.
  • Unite union warns the strike could stall the Charlie platform, potentially shutting the Forties Pipeline System.
  • The Forties pipeline, operated by INEOS, transports roughly 30% of UK oil and gas—crucial for both domestic supply and the Brent crude benchmark (30% of UK oil; 575,000 bpd capacity).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who operates the North Sea Forties oil pipeline?
The Forties oil pipeline system is operated by Ineos.
What is the main reason for the Apache workers' strike?
Workers are striking after rejecting a pay offer they consider a real-terms pay cut.
How much UK oil and gas does the Forties pipeline handle?
The Forties system handles about 29% of UK oil production and 30% of its gas.
What impact could the strike have on the Forties pipeline?
The strike could bring the Charlie platform to a standstill, potentially shutting down the Forties pipeline system.
What is the significance of the Forties Blend crude?
The Forties Blend is a key crude stream underpinning the Brent benchmark used for global oil pricing.

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