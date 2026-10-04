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Austrian government's No. 2 figure says he will step down - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Austrian government's No. 2 figure says he will step down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Austrian Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler to Resign in Early 2025

Leadership Changes in Austrian Government

Andreas Babler Announces Resignation

VIENNA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Austrian Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler said on Sunday he would quit his position and step down at the start of next year as leader of the ruling Social Democrats, the second party in Austria's three-way government.

Party Leadership Decisions

The party's leadership agreed in meetings on Sunday that Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, would replace Babler as vice chancellor early next year and Babler would step down as party leader at the same time, Babler told a press conference.

Press and Reporting Information

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Andreas Babler, Austria’s Vice Chancellor and leader of the Social Democrats (SPÖ), will resign from both roles at the beginning of 2027, as announced in a press conference on October 4, 2026. (diepresse.com)
  • The SPÖ leadership agreed on Sunday that Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer will replace Babler as vice chancellor early next year, while Babler will step down as party leader concurrently. (diepresse.com)
  • Marterbauer’s candidacy brings notable considerations—he is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and previously expressed reservations about taking on additional roles amid his health situation. (oe24.at)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is stepping down as Austria's Vice Chancellor?
Austrian Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler announced he will step down at the start of next year.
Who will replace Andreas Babler as Vice Chancellor?
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer will replace Andreas Babler as Vice Chancellor.
When will Andreas Babler step down as party leader?
Andreas Babler will step down as party leader at the same time he resigns as Vice Chancellor, early next year.
Why is Markus Marterbauer replacing Andreas Babler?
Markus Marterbauer, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, was chosen by the party's leadership to replace Babler.

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