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Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Australian Police Investigate flydubai Co-pilot’s Local Connections After Flight Incident

Investigation into flydubai Co-pilot’s Australian Links

Incident Overview

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian police said on Sunday that authorities there were investigating the "links to Australia" of a flydubai co-pilot who attacked the captain on a flight to Tel Aviv.

The co-pilot of the flydubai flight 1073, which was bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday, calling the incident a "terrorist attack".

Identity of the Co-pilot

The co-pilot of the flydubai jet was identified as ‌Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters. 

UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of his identity. Reuters could not independently reach al-Hammami for comment. Omani authorities have not commented. Flydubai has said a full investigation is under way.

Educational Background and Local Connections

Two sources briefed on the investigation said the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne, capital of the Australian state of Victoria. Local media reports said he studied at RMIT university. RMIT told Reuters it had no comment.

Australian Authorities' Response

"The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team (VIC JCTT), comprising the AFP, Victoria Police and ASIO, can confirm it is investigating the man's links to Australia. An update will be provided at an appropriate time," an Australian Federal Police (AFP) spokesperson said, referring to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

Alleged Extremist Activity in Australia

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that al-Hammami had allegedly visited radical mosques and extremist websites while in Australia, citing two people familiar with the investigation. 

Australian intelligence services held a file on the individual, according to the FT. 

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. The government of Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours. 

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru, Praveen Menon and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Australian Federal Police and the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team are investigating the co‑pilot’s study period in Australia (2015–2017) after he obtained a student visa in 2014, which was later cancelled in 2019 due to non‑enrolment. (abc.net.au)
  • The co‑pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al‑Hammami, attacked the flight’s captain with a cockpit crash axe and attempted to seize control in what the UAE prosecutor general labeled a “terrorist attack,” narrowly avoided thanks to intervention by passengers and crew. (irishtimes.com)
  • He had previously been barred from flying by Oman over extremist concerns, later worked administratively at Oman Air, and was hired by Flydubai—raising questions about the adequacy of vetting procedures across jurisdictions. (aapnews.aap.com.au)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Australian authorities investigating the flydubai co-pilot?
Australian police are investigating the co-pilot's links to Australia after he attacked the captain of a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv.
Who is the flydubai co-pilot under investigation?
The co-pilot has been identified as Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national who reportedly studied in Melbourne, Australia.
What is known about the co-pilot’s ties to Australia?
Sources say the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne, possibly RMIT, and was under observation by Australian intelligence.
What did the co-pilot do during the flight?
He attacked the captain with an emergency crash axe, an incident which UAE authorities have called a terrorist attack.
Are the investigations ongoing?
Yes, both Australian and UAE authorities are conducting full investigations and will provide updates as appropriate.

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