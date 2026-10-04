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OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep November oil output targets steady, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep November oil output targets steady, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities OPEC+ Oil

OPEC+ Agrees to Maintain November Oil Output Targets Amid Middle East War

OPEC+ Decision and Market Impact

By Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler and Olesya Astakhova

Production Targets and Current Output

LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has agreed in principle to keep oil production targets steady for November, three sources close to the matter said ahead of the group's meeting on Sunday.

Gulf OPEC+ producers have been pumping well below output targets in the face of continuing export disruptions from the US-Israeli war on Iran, with exports fluctuating at 60-80% of normal levels in recent months.

Impact of Middle East Conflict

The war has also delayed the group's output capacity review — crucial to determine members’ 2027 output quotas — because it has thrown estimates of future production potential into uncertainty, industry sources have said.

Agreement Details

The OPEC+ group, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, has agreed in principle to keep targets steady for November, the three sources close to the talks said.

OPEC+ has been raising output targets for much of 2026 after years of production cuts, but most of the increases stayed on paper because of the Middle East conflict.

Production Data and Future Plans

The seven core OPEC+ members pumped 25 million barrels per day in August, up 630,000 bpd from July, yet still roughly 5 million bpd below prewar levels in February, OPEC data shows.

OPEC+ still has about 2 million bpd of output cuts in place covering most members. It needs a capacity review to decide how to distribute increases and any changes to output are unlikely before 2027, sources have said.

Key Members and Meetings

The group's seven core members meeting at 1100 GMT on Sunday are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman.

Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC)

A separate OPEC+ ministerial group called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which does not decide policy, also meets on Sunday to review the market.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Olesya Astakhova and Alex LawlerWriting by Dmitry ZhdannikovEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC+ will keep November oil production targets steady, as agreed by sources ahead of the Oct 4 ministers’ meeting. (business-standard.com)
  • Gulf producers continue facing export disruptions from the US‑Israeli war on Iran, with actual exports running at only 60–80% of normal levels. (business-standard.com)
  • The capacity review crucial for setting 2027 quotas has been delayed—now expected mid‑November—due to uncertainty around future production potential. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has OPEC+ agreed regarding November oil output targets?
OPEC+ has agreed in principle to keep oil production targets steady for November, according to sources close to the matter.
Why are OPEC+ producers pumping below target levels?
Ongoing export disruptions from the US-Israeli war on Iran have caused Gulf OPEC+ producers to pump well below output targets.
What impact has the war had on OPEC+ capacity reviews?
The conflict has delayed OPEC+'s output capacity review, which is needed to determine future member quotas.
When is the next key OPEC+ meeting scheduled?
The seven core OPEC+ members are scheduled to meet at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
What is the current status of OPEC+ output cuts?
OPEC+ still has about 2 million barrels per day of output cuts covering most members.

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