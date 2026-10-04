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Finance

Ukraine believes Russia shared jet-drone technology with North Korea, says Zelenskiy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Ukraine Claims Russia Shared Jet-Drone Technology with North Korea

Allegations of Military Cooperation Between Russia and North Korea

Ukraine's Concerns Over Jet-Drone Technology Transfer

KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he believed Russia may have shared jet-drone technology with its longstanding ally North Korea.

In recent weeks, Russia has sharply increased its use of jet-drones against Ukraine, which so far has no effective means of countering them other than using combat aircraft.

North Korea's Military Support to Russia

Earlier in the war, North Korea supplied Russia with millions of artillery shells, and it has since provided ballistic missiles that Moscow regularly uses to attack Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskiy's Statement on Technology Sharing

Asked if Russia had shared with North Korea the technology behind its latest generation of jet-powered drones, Zelenskiy told journalists: "Yes, of course."

"They (Russia) are sharing with North Korea all the technologies. I don't know about the ballistic and etc, but I think, yes, because North Korea helped them with missiles," he added.

International Reactions and Diplomatic Disputes

Concerns from South Korea and Western Countries

South Korea and Western countries have previously voiced concerns that Pyongyang may be getting help with weapons development from Moscow in return for its help in Ukraine.

Thousands of North Korean soldiers were sent to Russia to gain combat experience in the war.

Diplomatic Tensions Between Ukraine and South Korea

Seoul and Kyiv have been locked in a diplomatic dispute since Zelenskiy announced at the United Nations General Assembly last month that Ukraine had transferred two North Korean prisoners of war captured while fighting for Russia to South Korea.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday threatened unspecified measures against Ukraine unless Kyiv acknowledged a confidentiality agreement that Seoul says covered the transfer and issued an apology.

"South Korea asked us to give them North Korean soldiers. By the way, according to their constitution, they are their citizens ... so we gave them these two guys," Zelenskiy said, without alluding to Lee's comments.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Felix Hoske; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy alleges Russia–North Korea collaboration on jet‑drone tech amid escalating drone assaults on Ukraine (interception rates under 60 %) to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses.
  • North Korea has already supplied Russia with artillery, ballistic missiles, troops and possibly labor for drone assembly, deepening military-industrial ties.
  • Ukraine is racing to develop new drone interceptors and has secured additional Western aid including long‑range weapons, counter‑drone systems and AI drone‑swarm data support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Russia share jet-drone technology with North Korea?
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said he believes Russia has shared jet-drone technology with North Korea.
What military support has North Korea provided to Russia?
North Korea has supplied Russia with millions of artillery shells and ballistic missiles used against Ukraine.
Why is South Korea concerned about North Korea and Russia military cooperation?
South Korea and Western countries worry Pyongyang may gain weapons development help from Moscow in return for its support in Ukraine.
Were North Korean soldiers involved in the Ukraine conflict?
Thousands of North Korean soldiers were reportedly sent to Russia to gain combat experience in the Ukraine war.
What dispute arose between Ukraine and South Korea involving North Korean POWs?
Ukraine transferred two North Korean prisoners of war, captured while fighting for Russia, to South Korea, causing a diplomatic dispute.

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