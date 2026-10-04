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Oil climbs after Yemeni Houthis attack Saudi Aramco sites - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil climbs after Yemeni Houthis attack Saudi Aramco sites

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Oil Prices Surge After Yemen Houthis Launch Attacks on Saudi Aramco Facilities

Market Reaction to Yemen Houthis' Attacks on Saudi Aramco

Overview of the Incident

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area, raising concerns about production at the top exporter in the region.

Impact on Oil Prices

Brent Crude Futures

Brent crude futures climbed 81 cents, or 0.79%, to $103.06 a barrel by 2202 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.57 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.50%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Houthi group said it launched ballistic missiles and drones at Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais, raising supply disruption concerns (investing.com)
  • Brent crude rose 0.79% to $103.06 a barrel, while US WTI climbed 0.50% to $91.57 a barrel (investing.com)
  • The attack adds to escalating risk in the Middle East oil corridor, compounding existing threats to shipping and infrastructure integrity (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on Monday?
Oil prices rose after Yemen's Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco sites, raising concerns about oil production in the region.
Which locations were targeted in the Houthi attacks?
The attacks targeted Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area.
How much did Brent crude increase?
Brent crude futures climbed by 81 cents, or 0.79%, to $103.06 a barrel.
How did US West Texas Intermediate crude prices change?
US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 46 cents, or 0.50%, to $91.57 a barrel.
Who was responsible for the attacks on Saudi Aramco?
The Iran-backed Houthi group from Yemen claimed responsibility for the attacks.

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